The race for Jersey County Sheriff pits the incumbent against a veteran of other law enforcement organizations. Republican Mike Ringhausen has been sheriff since 2018 when he ousted Democrat John Wimmersberg. Ringhausen tells The Big Z what he would like to accomplish if re-elected.
Challenger Nick Manns, running as an Independent tells The Big Z one of the things he’d like to do if elected.
Manns has worked with the FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and as a detective in Jersey County. Early voting is underway. Election Day is November 8. You can hear the full interviews with both men here:
Mike Ringhausen:
Nick Manns: