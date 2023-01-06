Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road.
According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road while the other was traveling east on Brighton Bunker Hill Road. There is a hill just to the west of that intersection, where the two vehicles collided. The intersection was shut down at about 9:30pm and reopened two hours later. No further information is available at this time.