Mealworms wriggled, trout flopped and lures flew at Saturday’s Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette State Park.
The one-day free event returned to the state park after being cancelled for two consecutive years because of flooding and the pandemic, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Manager Charlie Deutsch said. The goal is to get children interested in fishing and other outdoor activities.
The fair usually has 2,000-2,500 children sign up, Deutsch says. This year was a smaller crowd, possibly because of the day’s intermittent showers; he estimated attendance at approximately 1,000.
Children who visited seven booths received a prize and got a chance to catch a trout. They could take the fish home or have them cleaned and cooked at the fair.
Visitors watched Illinois river species swim in a 3,000-gallon aquarium, atop which Billy Hurt offered fishing tips. Camo the Clown and the Lodge Brothers band provided entertainment.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and Pere Marquette State Park, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, are the fair’s hosts.