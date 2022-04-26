Two Alton High School seniors have been named Students of the Month for April at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Taylor Freer and Abbigail Jarnagin are now eligible to become the club’s Student of the Year and receive the scholarship that goes with it.
Taylor Freer is currently ranked 8th in her graduating class with a. 4.64 GPA. She is a proud member of Alton High’s National Honors Society. She is also a part of Mu Alpha Theta, which is a high honor mathematics honor society. Athletically, she is a 3-year varsity letterman for Alton’s volleyball team and a 4-year varsity letterman for Alton's soccer team. She hopes to someday become a physician and is now deciding between attending Baylor University Miami of Ohio University in the fall and plans to major in Biology on the pre-med track.
Abbigail Jarnagin has been co-president of the Alton FCCLA Chapter and served as a 2021-2022 Illinois FCCLA State Officer. FCCLA stands for Family Career and Community Leaders of America. It is a student-led organization that primarily focuses on community service. After high school, Abby plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College and then transferring to Eastern Illinois University to major in Family and Consumer Sciences Education. She hopes to return to Alton High School as a teacher.
You can read more about both honorees here: https://altongodfreyrotary.org/