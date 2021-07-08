The village of Godfrey has put together a new master plan and is moving through the process to officially adopt the document. The village's goal is to attract younger professionals and highly skilled individuals, and to determine ways to involve younger adults in the village's decision-making process.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said there was input from people of all ages while crafting this document.
He said there has been a lot of discussion about trails and connectivity. The plan is expected to be formally adopted at the board meeting in August.