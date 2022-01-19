The Godfrey Village Board has voted to increase the pay of the village's Animal Control Officer. Susie Stephan currently makes $69,000 per year but has to cover all of her own expenses. Godfrey Trustees originally considered a 3% raise at this month's Finance Committee meeting, but there was a feeling by some that the raise should be 5%.
So, the 5% proposal came back before the board at last night's meeting. Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z this is a good arrangement for the village.
As a contract employee, Stephan has to pay for her own gas, carry a $1 million insurance policy, find and pay her own replacement if she wants to take a vacation, and is on call 24/7. Trustees approved a 5% raise but a proposal to fill her gas tank twice a month was removed from the motion. It passed 5-1, with Trustee Rick Lauschke casting the lone no vote.