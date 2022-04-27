A number of local environmental organizations are coming together Thursday to plant trees in Alton’s Piasa Park. The City of Alton, Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, and National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) are calling for volunteers to help plant the trees at the park from 9am - noon.
Alton’s 7th Ward Alderman Nate Keener tells The Big Z they hope to make this the first of several sites around town where new trees get planted.
The Sierra Club and NGRREC are prioritizing planting native trees in areas of Alton that do not currently have a diversity of tree species or have limited canopy cover. Volunteers should wear boots or shoes they don’t mind getting muddy. The event coordinators will provide tools.
To volunteer, RSVP here: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002H3vaAAC