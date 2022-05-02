A call is being put out for volunteers to help plant trees on Saturday in Alton. The first tree stop will be at Riverfront Park towards the playground area from 9am-noon. The second will go from 2– 4pm at the Hampton Gardens located at 1402 Highland Avenue.
Sarah Fisher, Director of Environmental Education at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center tells The Big Z this is a continuation of a project that recently began with tree planting at the city’s Piasa Park.
Registration is required to ensure the proper equipment is available. You can do that here: https://conta.cc/36NIQSO . This event is leading up to the main planting day, taking place on May 25 at Riverfront Park and along the Broadway corridor in Alton Illinois. After planting, all newly added trees will be maintained and watered throughout the summer months by volunteers and NGRREC staff.