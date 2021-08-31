The Green Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast in Elsah continues to receive recognition for its business. It has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for bed and breakfast inns by Tripadvisor for the second year in a row.
It also has now received the Certificate of Excellence with a five-star rating from Tripadvisor for the last six years. Gary and Connie Davis have owned Green Tree Inn for nine years. Connie said a big part of their success is their location.
The Green Tree Inn received the award based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. Award winners are those businesses which consistently receive great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the world. She says they just had a record month for business in July.