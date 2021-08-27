Tourism has been the economic driver in Grafton for decades, and the mayor says this summer has been a busy season. Flooding and the pandemic ate away at revenues over the past two or three years, but so far, this spring and summer has been free of such challenges.
Mayor Mike Morrow said the numbers are good:
He said that allows potential visitors to go to one site to find out everything they need to know, rather than the multiple websites that were the case in the past.
See more at https://www.riversandroutes.com/cities-towns/visit-grafton/