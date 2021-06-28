The head of the local tourism bureau says AltonWorks is continuing its work to bring a revitalization to Alton. A spokesperson for AltonWorks spoke at a recent meeting with state tourism officials, explaining their part in revitalizing the region through strategic transformational placemaking.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z AltonWorks is using all of the tools it has at its disposal, including Alton’s historic infrastructure.
John and Jayne Simmons have been purchasing properties in downtown Alton in recent years with the goal of revitalization and making Alton the “Healthiest and Happiest City on the Mississippi River by 2029." Many of the ideas were rolled out in an event at the Jacoby Arts Center in early 2019, outlining The Jacoby Arts District, the Grand Entertainment District, and the Broadway Makers District.
