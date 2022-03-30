The President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is applauding what he calls the “forward thinking of Alton Mayor David Goins and Members of the Alton City Council” in the creation of a new Alton Riverfront Commission. Cory Jobe notes outdoor recreational opportunities go together with attracting visitors to the region and says the Alton Riverfront is key to those developments.
There will be representation from the land development industry, finance and business, river industry, tourism and recreation, the riverfront casino, public safety, a public at-large member, and an ex-officio member of the City Council. Jobe tells The Big Z he is looking forward to seeing the variety of perspectives the members will bring to the table.
The city council just passed the resolution creating the commission at last week’s meeting. It must still go through the ordinance process before any members can be seated.