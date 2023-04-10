Fans of classic cinema - and enjoying films outdoors - can start planning for The Nature Institute’s "Classic Flicks for Conservation" series.
Movies will be shown once a month on the front lawn of the Nature Institute’s Talahi Lodge in Godfrey (2213 South Levis Lane). The first showing will be at 8 PM on April 27th. It’s the 1936 production of “My Man Godfrey.”
The Nature Institute’s Ramona Pollard tells The Big Z more about the details.
Rainy weather or sustained winds of ten miles per hour or more will force cancellation of the showings.
For a schedule of the movies, visit the website www.thenatureinstitute.org .