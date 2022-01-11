The Nature Institute in Godfrey is still offering programming, although the trails are closed for the winter. Later this month will be the “All About Eagles” event, which will allow you to see an eagle up close and learn about the adaptations eagles have to survive the harsh winters in Illinois.
It’s planned for January 22 at 11am. TNI's Director of Education Lauren Scull tells The Big Z this event should last about an hour.
There will be guided hikes offered throughout the rest of the winter.
For educators, Project WET Training is planned for January 29. Project WET is a curriculum guide full of activities that will engage students with the importance of water and water conservation. For more information on any of these offerings, call (618) 466-9930 or visit the links below.