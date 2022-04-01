The Alton Education Association (AEA) and the Alton School District have a new three-year contract agreement. Both sides put it to a vote this week. The union membership overwhelmingly approved the deal Thursday and the school board followed suit Friday morning.
In a previous interview with The Big Z Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said this is the earliest in negotiations she can remember finalizing a deal.
The new contract will provide increased sick leave days, stipends for increased certifications, insurance provisions, and other additions and changes. The new contract language also strengthens or clarifies existing contract language relative to employee benefits and flexibilities. Raises are also included in this new deal. In a statement from Kristie Baumgartner's office:
Negotiating team members for the Alton Education Association (AEA) and board of education began meeting in late January and arrived at a tentative agreement on March 23. Proposals for the new agreement, bringing changes to contract language and proposing salary increases, were exchanged during the joint sessions.
Regarding language, the new contract will provide increased sick leave days, stipends for increased certifications, insurance provisions, and other additions and changes. The new contract language also strengthens or clarifies existing contract language relative to employee benefits and flexibilities.
The financial agreement will provide salary increases to both certified staff and educational support professionals (ESPs). For each of three years, ESPs will receive a $1.75 per hour increase plus salary “step” movement. Certified staff members will receive salary “step” movement plus a 1% increase each of the three years. Additionally, certified staff members will receive a 3% board-paid retirement contribution in Year 1, a 6% board-paid retirement contribution in Year 2 and a 9% board-paid retirement contribution in Year 3 of the contract. Currently, certified staff members pay 9% of their annual salary into the Illinois Teachers’
Retirement System (TRS). Over the course of the three-year contract, 9% of those TRS costs will shift from being paid by the employee to being paid by the school district.
Additional financial proposals agreed to include the addition of salary lanes for paraprofessionals with continuing educational/college coursework credit, salary lane adjustments for middle school clerks, increases in longevity payments, and new stipends for ESPs and certified staff serving in substitute roles among other items.