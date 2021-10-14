alton high

It appears there was nothing to a perceived threat received by the administration at Alton High School earlier today.

At some point this morning, the Alton School District and Alton Police Department were notified of a possible threat involving two posts shared on the social media platform Snapchat.

Following an investigation, the police department has determined the threat was unsubstantiated. A statement indicates the administrative team is continuing to work directly with law enforcement regarding this matter.