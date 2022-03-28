Pending ratification by members of the union and the Alton School Board, there looks to be a new contract for teachers well ahead of the expiration of the current one. The current agreement expires at the end of the year. Teachers will vote on this new one later in the week.
Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner tells The Big Z is thankful both sides were able to work toward a common goal.
The union members are scheduled to vote Wednesday and Thursday after hearing details on Wednesday afternoon. If AEA members approve the deal, the school board is expected to call a special meeting to vote on it shortly after.