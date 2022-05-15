If you use Wenzel Road in Godfrey to get from Roach Road to Seiler Road, you will need to change your plans for a while. Only local traffic will be allowed on Wenzel for the next two weeks, starting Monday as work begins on a culvert replacement project.
Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the culvert being replaced is close to Roach Road near the water tower.
Sichra says the village has notified all agencies that may be affected by this closure, including first responders and bus companies.