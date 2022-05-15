Wenzel Road Closure Map.jpg

If you use Wenzel Road in Godfrey to get from Roach Road to Seiler Road, you will need to change your plans for a while. Only local traffic will be allowed on Wenzel for the next two weeks, starting Monday as work begins on a culvert replacement project.

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the culvert being replaced is close to Roach Road near the water tower.

Sichra - Wenzel Road.mp3

Sichra says the village has notified all agencies that may be affected by this closure, including first responders and bus companies.