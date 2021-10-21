What are the chances the Grafton Ferry could launch a year-round schedule in the future? They’re looking better than they have in a long time, according to Grafton’s mayor, who recently hosted a team from the Illinois Department of Transportation as he pitched the concept.
The concept would include funding or possibly a partnership based on a model being used in far southern Illinois with the state of Kentucky. Mayor Mike Morrow said Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe spoke on the financial benefit of year-round service.
The Grafton Ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20–30 minutes. Traditionally, the ferry only operates on a weekend schedule.