Children from the JCMS Student Council picked up trash along the Grafton Riverfront this morning as part of their annual spring cleanup. Forty-four sixth and seventh grade students enjoyed the cool, sunny weather and clear blue skies as they walked along the Riverfront filling their orange plastic bags with trash. The annual event was organized by teachers Kathy Shelley and Christy Schilling.
“The kids look forward to coming to Grafton every year to participate in this Earth Day event,” said Shelley. “The weather today is perfect.”
Mayor Morrow and Police Chief Eric Spanton met the group at the River and thanked them for their continued good work. The Grafton Department of Public Works Director Jake Weber coordinated with the group to pick up the full bags of trash and dispose of them.
The city of Grafton is holding a Parks cleanup day on Saturday, 22 March meeting at the Grove Memorial Park starting at 9:00 am.
Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer