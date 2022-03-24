Students from the Southwestern School District have more than three dozen examples of their art on display at Alton’s Jacoby Arts Center. The school district superintendent says he is proud of the students.
Kyle Hacke tells The Big Z the Jacoby Arts Center reached out to several districts and asked if there would be interest in displaying artwork.
He credits art teachers Tracy Zerwas and Michelle Walden for helping bring this opportunity to fruition. The exhibit will wrap up on Saturday with a reception from 2-4pm.