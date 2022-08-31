Piasa Bird at SW.jpg

School started for the Southwestern School District on August 17, and the new superintendent is touting the good he sees at the various schools. He notes there is a “really strong” Scholastic Bowl program that will compete at the state and national levels and says there is a lot to be proud of as he looks around the district.

Kevin Bowman tells The Big Z as with many schools, there are challenges coming out of the pandemic and back to what would be considered a more normal year.

Bowman says if you are a parent that has any questions about what is happening at your child’s school, feel free to call the school or the district office to ask.