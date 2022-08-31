School started for the Southwestern School District on August 17, and the new superintendent is touting the good he sees at the various schools. He notes there is a “really strong” Scholastic Bowl program that will compete at the state and national levels and says there is a lot to be proud of as he looks around the district.
Kevin Bowman tells The Big Z as with many schools, there are challenges coming out of the pandemic and back to what would be considered a more normal year.
Bowman says if you are a parent that has any questions about what is happening at your child’s school, feel free to call the school or the district office to ask.