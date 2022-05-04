Students in three classes at Southwestern High School will be competing for bragging rights today as they try to pull a firetruck 100ft. The setup is on the school’s north lot, and the truck has been provided by the Medora Fire Department. The students are part of the STEM curriculum.
In addition to the best time, the teams that are closest in estimating their time and the force required will also be recognized. Andrea Lamer, science teacher at the school tells The Big Z they have been working up to this day.
Dony Klaas is a senior in her 5th hour STEM class and tells The Big Z his expectations.
The competition will be held during the noon hour. Also participating will be a class led by fellow science teacher Darren Mosley.