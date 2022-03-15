Saying the number of COVID-19 cases continue to be very low, mirroring trends at the county and state level, the Alton School District Superintendent says she is pleased with how things are going since adopting a “mask optional” policy about a month ago. The policy was instituted in mid-February about the same time as many other districts around the region and around the state chose to do so.
Kristie Baumgartner tells The Big Z they still offer optional COVID testing.
Baumgartner notes they continue to remind students to respect others’ choices to wear a mask or not to, and believes most students are showing that respect.