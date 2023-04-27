Melting snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin is expected to raise the Mississippi River levels to minor flood stage in Grafton over the weekend, but it’s not expected to be an issue in Alton. The National Weather Service has been tracking the snowpack that developed in those two states, and a warm-up a couple of weeks ago.
Senior Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson says the snow-water equivalent of 6-10 inches across broad regions of that area has been melting.
In Grafton, the river is expected to reach minor flood stage of 20 feet sometime on Sunday, cresting at 21.4 feet on Friday, May 5, and staying there for several days. Flooding is not expected to be an issue in Alton through at least the next two weeks.