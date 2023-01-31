The new Jersey County Sheriff is rolling out a program he hopes will allow his Deputies to better connect with the citizens of the county. Over the course of the year, the department will be rolling out a community zone patrol concept. The Deputies will go door to door in their assigned zone, knocking on doors to introduce themselves.
Nick Manns tells The Big Z this is a chance for residents to meet the deputies in a non-emergency situation.
There are several goals of this program, including increasing the department’s presence visibility, and patrol in the county, serving to increase the public’s confidence in law enforcement, detecting criminal activity, and deterring would-be criminals.