It’s Small Business Saturday, and the chances to shop local are plentiful around the region.
In particular, there are special shopping promotions happening today in Alton, Wood River, and Jerseyville.
Shari Albrecht, executive director of the Jerseyville Economic Development Council, said they are planning on a great day.
In Wood River, Downtown Wood River Christmas is a new event that will happen on a closed-off Ferguson Street in the downtown Wood River business district, with promotions by stores and businesses.
In Alton, the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at two locations: Jacoby Arts Center and Post Commons. Several businesses downtown are also offering special deals today.