The Alton School District Board of Education has passed a tax levy for the coming school year. What happens to your property tax bill is not yet known, as the levy is based on an increase of the EAV (Equalized Assessed Value) of 15%.
That triggered a Truth in Taxation Hearing at this week's meeting, but no members of the public spoke at that hearing. District Director of Financial Services, Mary Schell tells The Big Z they won’t have exact numbers until they receive the EAV number.
The district often estimates high as a way to insure they do not lose money if the EAV rises by more than 5-percent. Schell says they probably won't know what the EAV number is until sometime in April.