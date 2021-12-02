Just barely past Thanksgiving, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce is looking ahead to Christmas.
What some may consider a slow time for tourism, this Saturday will be the annual Santa’s Chocolate Express in Grafton, showcasing many of the small businesses in town.
Registration takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Edward Amburg Museum & Visitor’s Center. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President Cory Jobe said many of the local shops will have sales and samples of chocolate.
The horse-drawn trolley will be in action from 2-4 p.m. for an additional $2 fee. Tickets are $15 the day of the event, but $12 if you purchase tickets in advance online at https://www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express. As there are only a limited number of tickets available, there may not be any available Saturday if they sell out in advance.