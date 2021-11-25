The Alton Salvation Army will formally kick off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.
While the group has been able to ring outside Walmart stores since last weekend, remaining kettles will be out starting Friday across the rest of the Riverbend. This year’s goal is $106,000.
Alton Salvation Army Captain Cassy Grey said they are also looking for people to participate in their Angel Tree effort:
Bell ringers will be active through 2 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information about volunteering, call (618) 465-7764 or visit www.registertoring.com.