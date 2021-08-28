The village of Godfrey’s 18-hole disc golf course at the 93-acre La Vista Park will be dedicated tomorrow (Sunday). Although it has been in use for some time, Sunday will be the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, with activities beginning at noon.
Mike Walters of the park board will go first with his remarks, followed by Jason Enos, the driving force behind the creation of the course. Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart said that will be followed by a disc golf instructional clinic.
The La Vista Disc Golf Course is considered one of the top courses within 50 miles of St. Louis. The village of Godfrey recently held its first PDGA event of the year hosted by the St. Louis Disc Golf Club. One hundred forty-four disc golfers from five states participated.