Pictured left to right:  Stu Bailey (Helmkamp Project Manager), Randy Houck (Helmkamp Superintendent), Ric Cooper (ILAW Senior Design Engineer - Wastewater), Brendan St. Peters (ILAW Senior Supervisor – Water & Wastewater Operations), Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell, and Ethan Steinacher (ILAW Senior Manager, Operations – Central Division)

A new operations and distribution facility for Illinois American Water Company in Jerseyville is complete. The utility is approximately 16,000 sq. ft. and is located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month officially marked completion of the project.

Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z this investment will improve operational efficiencies and support customer service for water and wastewater customers.

Illinois American Water announced at the time of its purchase of the system in Jerseyville plans to invest $15 million in the first five years of ownership to upgrade the systems. Helmkamp Construction was the lead contractor, and utilized local consultants, contractors, and suppliers during the build.