A restaurant in Godfrey’s Monticello Plaza will not be getting a liquor license, as the owner has allegedly not followed through with supplying the proper paperwork to complete an application. Shanghai House had also applied for a liquor license in 2020, but failed to follow through then as well, according to the Village Clerk’s office.
In other board business, two more properties on Isabell Street are in the process of being rezoned from M-1 (manufacturing) to R-3 (single family residential), as were four other properties at the board’s last meeting. At some point several years ago, those six properties were mistakenly zoned, and this was simply a move to clean that up. The ordinances were given first reading, and will come back for final approval in two weeks. Finally, approval was given to use Rexing Trucking to supply the village with extra asphalt trucks during paving at a rate of $118 per hour and after 8 hours of work, $20 extra for the driver.