It was a near clean-sweep for Republicans seeking a spot on the Jersey County Board. Most notable is long-time board member and current County Board Chairman Donald Little lost handily in District 4.
County Board District 1 (vote for three)
Kenneth Grizzle (R) 26%
David Crone (R) 25%
Jarrod Hayes (R) 23%
Marci Collins (D) 16%
Bob Siemer (D) 10%
For County Board District 2 (vote for three)
Ben Heitzig (R) 36%
Alan Womack (R) 22%
Sandra A. Hefner (D) 21% (924 votes)
Eric Ivers (R) 21% (899 votes)
For County Board District 3 (vote for three)
Mark Wagner (R) 25%
Kara Ontis (R) 24%
Jeremy Beasley (R) 23%
Mary Drainer (D) 12%
John Hill (D) 9%
Judah Davenport (D) 8%
For County Board District 4 (vote for three)
Edward Koenig (R) 31%
Shelia Beers (R) 26%
Gary Krueger (R) 26%
Donald Little (D) 11%
Alan Milton (D) 7%