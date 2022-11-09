Jersey County Government Building.jpg

It was a near clean-sweep for Republicans seeking a spot on the Jersey County Board. Most notable is long-time board member and current County Board Chairman Donald Little lost handily in District 4.

County Board District 1 (vote for three)

Kenneth Grizzle (R) 26%

David Crone (R) 25%

Jarrod Hayes (R) 23%

Marci Collins (D) 16%

Bob Siemer (D)  10%

For County Board District 2 (vote for three)

Ben Heitzig (R) 36%

Alan Womack (R) 22%

Sandra A. Hefner (D) 21% (924 votes)

Eric Ivers (R) 21% (899 votes)

For County Board District 3 (vote for three)

Mark Wagner (R) 25%

Kara Ontis (R) 24%

Jeremy Beasley (R) 23%

Mary Drainer (D) 12%

John Hill (D) 9%

Judah Davenport (D) 8%

For County Board District 4 (vote for three)

Edward Koenig (R) 31%

Shelia Beers (R) 26%

Gary Krueger (R) 26%

Donald Little (D) 11%

Alan Milton (D) 7%