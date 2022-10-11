The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee has begun with the school year now a couple of months along. A home school has been added to the five area high schools that were already a part of the program: Fortitude School joins Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, and Roxana High Schools.
RiverBend Growth Association Member Engagement Director Stephanie Withers tells The Big Z this year’s committee has grown its membership to 22 students from last year’s 20.
Members will learn about area community-based nonprofit organizations, developing their professional skills, and furthering their commitment to community service. Money raised by the YAC event becomes year-end scholarship awards. A roster of participating students can be found here:
Senior student representatives for the 2022-23 academic year include Anbrielle Blake and Jayden Ross from Alton High School, Olivia Goodman and Benjamin Werts from Civic Memorial High School, Mary Nguyen and Mia Seibert from East Alton-Wood River High School, Max Cogan and Samantha Hentrich from Alton’s Marquette Catholic High School, and Lily Daugherty and Ava Meneses from Roxana High School.
YAC junior student representatives this year are Emily Schrumpf and Khalilia Spitz from Alton High School, Alyssa Abernathy and Taylor Stanford from Civic Memorial High School, Kylen Johnson and Mia Plumb from East Alton-Wood River High School, Blake Schaper and Jacob Schaper from Fortitude School, Lawson Bell and Marissa Statos from Alton’s Marquette Catholic High School, and Joshua Gilbert and Calista Stahlhut from Roxana High School.
Several RBGA business members volunteer their time and knowledge to mentor the Young Adults Committee each year: John Barnerd of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Terri Herbstreit with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Tiffany James with Midwest Members Credit Union, Brian Campbell of Colman’s Country Campers and Andrea Schrader with MillerKing LLC.