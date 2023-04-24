By a 5-1 vote, the Godfrey Village Board has approved a two-year plan to give raises to 14 non-union full-time employees and one non-union part-time employee raises. The vote came following a lengthy discussion, with Trustee Rick Lauschke casting the lone dissenting vote, arguing he would prefer something similar to a “performance bonus” rather than a flat rate across the board.
Human Resources Director Mark Cappel:
The 14 non-union full-time employees a $2,600 per year raise, and one non-union part-time employee a $1,300 per year raise. Cappel says there is actually a cost savings over the 2022 salary totals, as there is at least one fewer employee on the rolls.