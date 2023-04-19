Additionally, concerns were raised about liability and potential crowd size. The request was denied by a unanimous vote.
Proposed Revival at Glazebrook Park voted down
Godfrey Village Trustees have denied a request from a local church to host a revival at Glazebrook Park this summer. Mike Logan, of Mike Logan Ministries, spoke to the board about his vision for the event, and while trustees said they had no problem with the concept, they had other concerns.
Village Attorney Phil Lading spoke to the issue of setting precedent.
