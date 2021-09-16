There is a movement underway in Jerseyville to market the town as a destination. The city and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council is partnering with public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative to promote the city, with a campaign to launch in the spring.
City leaders say the community is primed for business growth, tourism and more. The destination marketing campaign is set to launch in spring 2022. Jerseyville Economic Development Council Executive Director Shari Albrecht said the economic development plan includes the continuation of restoring its walkable business district.
The next step will be to identify business owners and community leaders to get their thoughts and ideas on living, working, and playing in Jerseyville.