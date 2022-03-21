There’s progress to report on a plan to redevelop an area of the village that is not currently bringing in much tax revenue. The Halloran property along Godfrey Road at Stamper Lane and the adjoining property was rolled into a second TIF district by the Godfrey Village Board in October. A developer recently closed on the Halloran property.
The Halloran lot has relocated to Montclaire Avenue, according to Economic Development Director Jim Mager, who tells The Big Z where the project stands now.
A substantial street and utility infrastructure extension as well as demolition is necessary in order to make the project viable. As part of the agreement approved last year, the village will extend Stamper Lane through the property on the east side of the property once the developer commits to the construction of new buildings.