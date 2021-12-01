Local beatification group Pride Incorporated has announced it's postponing its Celebrity Roast fundraiser for this month.
Local businessman and head of the North Alton Godfrey Business Council Zeke Jabusch was scheduled to be the guest of honor. The group posted this message to its website:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to reschedule Pride's Celebrity Roast of Zeke Jabusch until early spring of 2022, with a new date set for March 31.
We will retain all funds, reservations, and ad copy for the new date unless otherwise instructed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope you will still be available to support Zeke, and Pride, Inc. in the spring."
For further information, or questions regarding your donations, email Pride@Prideincorporated.org.