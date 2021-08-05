The start of school in Illinois is right around the corner and with a new mask mandate from the governor, local schools now have more work to do. Although most area districts had already announced plans for dealing with the continuation of COVID-19 protections like masking and social distancing, reaction is mixed from parents while educators try to find a balance.
So why don’t local districts just “go rogue” and do what’s best for them. Bethalto School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said during a ZOOM call with members of the Riverbend Growth Association on Wednesday, there are legal issues to consider:
Griffin says they have reached out to their insurance carrier to ask about potential repercussions of not following state guidelines, to which she says the answer was “significant.”
Bethalto’s first day of school will be Aug. 11, Southwestern returns Aug. 17, it’s Aug. 18 for EAWR, Jersey, and Roxana, and Aug. 19 for Alton and Marquette Catholic High School.