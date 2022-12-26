Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to Roper’s on Godfrey Road around midnight to the report of a large fight and requested back up from Alton Police. Officers arrived and took several people into custody and broke up the incident. Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido tells the Big Z at least one person could face charges. Shortly after the Roper’s incident, Alton Police were called to Danny’s Lounge to the report of a fight after an employee was reportedly struck by a patron. One person was taken into custody there.