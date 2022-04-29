The annual Village Hall Garden plant sale is tomorrow in Godfrey. There will be annuals, perennials, native plants as well as some vegetable plants to enhance your garden, as well as a limited selection of garden ornaments.
Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension Program Coordinator tells The Big Z this is a popular event and a fundraiser for the garden.
The garden, as the name would suggest, is located behind Godfrey Village Hall. The cost of the plants will be from $1 - $10, cash or check only. The sale runs from 9am – 1pm.