The Illinois Department of Transportation will be patching a portion of Illinois 3 in Godfrey starting early next month. The plan, weather permitting, is to spend about a week on the road that starts near the Evangelical Church and School.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z this will not require a full closure.
Adcock reminds all motorists to obey all signage, be alert for changing conditions, refrain from using electronic devices, and to slow down in the work zone.
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www.Advantagenews.com)