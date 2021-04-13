The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a complete closure of Delhi Road between U.S. 67 and Schaffer Road, beginning Monday, April 19, weather permitting.
This closure will start at 6 a.m. and will last no more than one week. This work is necessary to realign and build Delhi Road as part of the ongoing U.S. 67 Delhi Bypass project.
Delhi Road will be totally closed to traffic in this area, so drivers will need to use an alternate route during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.