Southern Jersey county will be hopping this weekend with Halloween-themed events.
Grafton is hosting its annual Witches on the Water event Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday, it’s Owl Fest at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe said Owl Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. both days.
Witches on the Water includes specials on brews and potions at Grafton area bars, entertainment, costume prizes and more. Based at Mason Hollow Park, registration runs from 4-7 p.m., with costume judging at 9 p.m.