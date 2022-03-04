The Southwestern School District has been mask-optional for a couple of weeks, and on buses since Monday. The ability to go mask optional on buses took a little longer to reach, due to federal oversight, but the CDC announced it will no longer require masks to be worn in indoor settings in areas of low or moderate transmission, including school buses.
Superintendent Kyle Hacke tells The Big Z so-far, so-good.
He says in the schools, there have not been any issues going mask-optional, and notes there are many who have expressed relief that this point in relaxing pandemic precautions is finally here.