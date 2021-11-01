A new operations and distribution facility for Illinois American Water Company will be built in Jerseyville. The utility is announcing the project, that will be approximately 16,000 square feet. The new facility will be at 501 Mound St. in Jerseyville.
Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z this investment will improve operational efficiencies and support customer service for water and wastewater customers.
At the time of its purchase of the system in Jerseyville, Illinois American Water announced plans to invest $15 million in the first five years of ownership to upgrade the systems. Construction on this project is projected to be completed by the end of 2022.