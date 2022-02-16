A gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is looking for a new location. Scooter’s Coffee is second in the number of locations in the United States behind only Starbucks and was hoping to locate on property already zoned commercial at the corner of Ramona Place and Godfrey Road.
But Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z they are now having to try again.
McCormick says they are working with Scooter’s to find a new location and believes they may have found a spot a few blocks away.