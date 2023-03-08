The City of Grafton has some new playground equipment at two of its parks, and plans for upgrades to another. There are new all-accessible multi-level playground sets and swings at both The Grove Memorial Park and Mason Hollow Park.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z there are other upgrades at Mason Hollow as well.
Red Hawk Park on the city’s east side is in line for improvements as well, with a pickle ball court, as well as possible improved parking and lighting included in the FY 23 budget using a DCEO grant. You can listen to the full interview with Morrow that includes more details here: